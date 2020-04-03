Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.15 Million Stock Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,217 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.83% of Thermon Group worth $16,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THR. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 198,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Thermon Group by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 118,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 87,847 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Thermon Group by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 78,063 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth $597,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Sunday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE THR opened at $14.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $495.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.43. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $27.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.08.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

