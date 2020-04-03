Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.42 Million Position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.38% of Nomad Foods worth $16,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 826.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Nomad Foods by 458.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

NOMD stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nomad Foods Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.