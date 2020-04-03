Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.51 Million Position in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,790,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,585 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.05% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $16,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,393 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44,104 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,939,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.89.

CNCE opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $227.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.01% and a negative net margin of 7,257.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

