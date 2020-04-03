Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.65 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.70% of Tower Semiconductor worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,362,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,792,000 after purchasing an additional 970,075 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,021,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 955,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,990,000 after purchasing an additional 263,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $21,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.