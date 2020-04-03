Bank of America Corp DE Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,167,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.90% of Hostess Brands worth $16,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWNK. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $10.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 5,200 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $73,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 525,681 shares of company stock valued at $7,435,420 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

