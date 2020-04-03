Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.44% of United Therapeutics worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,194,000 after purchasing an additional 332,155 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,943,000 after acquiring an additional 201,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after acquiring an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $93.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.86. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $121.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

