Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science & Technology Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of BlackRock Science & Technology Trust stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. BlackRock Science & Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

About BlackRock Science & Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

