Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,743 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $16,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 714.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

SHG stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

SHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shinhan Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

