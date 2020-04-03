Bank of America Corp DE Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 257,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.55% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,414,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,290,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,091,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.63. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $65.06.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.