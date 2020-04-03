Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,744 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.71% of Argo Group worth $16,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,122,000 after buying an additional 392,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Argo Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Argo Group by 6,534.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,515,000 after buying an additional 741,728 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Argo Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,542,000 after buying an additional 53,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Argo Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,699,000 after buying an additional 18,294 shares during the last quarter.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Shares of Argo Group stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. Argo Group has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $78.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at $151,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,934.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARGO. TheStreet lowered Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Argo Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.53.

Argo Group Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.