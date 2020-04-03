Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.31% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $16,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,837,000 after buying an additional 135,337 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 592,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,984,000 after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,934,000 after buying an additional 350,712 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,931,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THG has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $1,355,967.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 1,348 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $187,250.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,295 shares of company stock worth $2,812,707. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $88.38 on Friday. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.59.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

