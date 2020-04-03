Bank of America Corp DE Raises Holdings in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,106 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 323,022 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Imperial Oil worth $17,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Imperial Oil by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 27,008,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,439,000 after purchasing an additional 871,244 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 323,212 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,833,748 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after purchasing an additional 147,360 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Imperial Oil by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,701,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after purchasing an additional 241,563 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Imperial Oil by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,521,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 106,071 shares during the period.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.1666 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th.

Several research analysts have commented on IMO shares. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

