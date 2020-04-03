Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 283.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,735 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Crowdstrike worth $15,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crowdstrike by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200 day moving average of $55.43. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $101.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.99.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,924,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,126.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $256,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,785,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,547,972 shares of company stock valued at $296,502,460 over the last quarter.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.32.

