Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,159,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,778,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Gerdau worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 580,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 248,749 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $652,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 695,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,419,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GGB. Zacks Investment Research cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet cut Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE GGB opened at $1.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Gerdau SA has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

