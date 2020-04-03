Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 206,116 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $15,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSE:EFT opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.11. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $14.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

