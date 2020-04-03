Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,939,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.05% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $15,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,262,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 209,645 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,260,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 325,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 53,879,950.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 996,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 365,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 62,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

CMO opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.46. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.32, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61. The firm has a market cap of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.23.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMO shares. JMP Securities upgraded CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Roy Kim purchased 10,800 shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $82,836.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

