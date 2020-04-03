Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,059 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.53% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $15,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 503,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,594,000 after purchasing an additional 92,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

TCBI has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.