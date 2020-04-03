Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,360 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,360 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of California Water Service Group worth $15,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,804,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 311,012 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2,308.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 217,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,496,000 after purchasing an additional 208,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.12.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

