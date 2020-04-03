Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,453 Shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,934 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,453 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.88% of Heartland Financial USA worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heartland Financial USA Inc has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTLF. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

