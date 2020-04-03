Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,339 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.50% of Balchem worth $16,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Balchem by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 113,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $95.33 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

