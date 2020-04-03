Bank of America Corp DE Sells 23,385 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,080,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,385 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $16,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,286,037.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ETV opened at $11.26 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

