Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,986 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 7.56% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $16,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GBF opened at $121.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.05. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.36 and a 1 year high of $126.76.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.