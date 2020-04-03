Bank of America Corp DE Sells 3,273,890 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,199,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273,890 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of NIO worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NIO by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 531,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIO by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 285,027 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $3,759,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.34.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($2.36). NIO had a negative net margin of 145.09% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.16.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

