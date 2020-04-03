Bank of America Corp DE Sells 35,047 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.32% of Science Applications International worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average is $83.90. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 25.09%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In related news, Director Yvette Kanouff bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.35 per share, for a total transaction of $105,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,769.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

