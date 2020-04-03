Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,383 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.45% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000.

Shares of PSCT opened at $67.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $100.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

