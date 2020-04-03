Bank of America Corp DE Sells 51,024 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,024 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Universal Forest Products worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UFPI. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the first quarter worth $140,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

UFPI opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFPI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.