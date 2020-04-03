Bank of America Corp DE Sells 56,135 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 479,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.34% of H&E Equipment Services worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HEES. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 147.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEES shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.58.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber acquired 32,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer bought 3,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.