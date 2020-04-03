Bank of America Corp DE Sells 65,477 Shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,477 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.01% of Pra Group worth $16,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Pra Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,002,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Pra Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,797,000 after buying an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pra Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after buying an additional 55,740 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Pra Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 90,769 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Pra Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 748,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. Pra Group Inc has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $39.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

