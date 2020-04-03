Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,666 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.74% of Welbilt worth $16,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBT. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,038,737 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after buying an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,657,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after buying an additional 426,950 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welbilt by 722.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 459,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 403,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Johnson acquired 10,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf acquired 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $4.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Welbilt, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $381.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

