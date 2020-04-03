Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 70.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,122,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,720,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Telefonica Brasil worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 1,260.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VIV shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonica Brasil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2687 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Telefonica Brasil’s payout ratio is presently 107.25%.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

