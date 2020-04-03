Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) PT Lowered to $27.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.55.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $19.77. 2,872,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,654,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $173.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.70. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 95,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 75,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 123,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

