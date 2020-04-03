Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 84,238 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Sally Beauty worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $1,179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 933,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,898,000 after buying an additional 124,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 301,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.42 per share, with a total value of $95,013.00. Also, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $55,575.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at $837,070.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508 in the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBH opened at $6.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.64.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.