Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.64% of Radian Group worth $32,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,506,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 140,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30,776 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,557,000 after acquiring an additional 280,045 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDN shares. ValuEngine lowered Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of RDN opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.73. Radian Group Inc has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $26.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.43 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

