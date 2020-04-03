Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.48% of Terex worth $31,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Terex by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 476.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX opened at $13.79 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Terex from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

In other news, SVP Brian J. Henry sold 3,857 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $95,460.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,810,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty bought 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.04 per share, with a total value of $50,712.48. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 53,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,318. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.