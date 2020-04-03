Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 148,982 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,982 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.70% of Global Net Lease worth $30,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23. Global Net Lease Inc has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 15.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

