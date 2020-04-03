Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 241,108 Shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,446,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 241,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Columbia Property Trust worth $30,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 309.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 73,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

CXP opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $23.13.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.16). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In related news, CEO E Nelson Mills acquired 21,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $184,240.00. Also, EVP Kevin A. Hoover acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $52,677.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

