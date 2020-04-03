Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 43,633 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.00% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $33,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,070,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 579,086 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47,555.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 476,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 475,557 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 373,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AERI opened at $13.08 on Friday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AERI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.