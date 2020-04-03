Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 58,319 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 755,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,319 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Crocs worth $31,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Crocs had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 94.74%. The company had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 15,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $367,221.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,173.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $58,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 88,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,787.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $468,427. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CROX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Crocs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.10.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.