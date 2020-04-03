Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of TreeHouse Foods worth $31,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THS. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

In other news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $37,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

