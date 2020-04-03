Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Herman Miller worth $33,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLHR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herman Miller by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.81. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $665.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,701 shares of company stock valued at $766,834. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

