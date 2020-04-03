Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,079 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.84% of New Senior Investment Group worth $30,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 159,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

In other news, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 238,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,222.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 199,500 shares of company stock worth $1,142,600. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNR opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 million, a PE ratio of -202,000.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.25 million. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. Equities research analysts predict that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

