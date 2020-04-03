Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.02 Million Stake in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,539 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.43% of Mack Cali Realty worth $30,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mack Cali Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 13.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 3,593,506 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLI opened at $14.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Mack Cali Realty’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

CLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mack Cali Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

