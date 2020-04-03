Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $30.44 Million Holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,409,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.31% of Under Armour worth $30,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Under Armour by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 11,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $27.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Consumer Edge started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

