Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.20 Million Holdings in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,002,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,941 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.44% of TRI Pointe Group worth $31,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in TRI Pointe Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 82,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period.

TPH stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TPH shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

