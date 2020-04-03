Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.63 Million Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 305,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33,946 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.25% of Innospec worth $31,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Innospec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,870,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $296,890,000 after acquiring an additional 293,620 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IOSP opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.59. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $107.85.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $390.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.45 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

IOSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

