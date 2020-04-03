Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $32.25 Million Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 39,593 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.32% of Albany International worth $32,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Albany International by 249.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Albany International by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Albany International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN opened at $43.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.65. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Albany International had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sidoti raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.