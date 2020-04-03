Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $32.45 Million Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 55,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.76% of Marten Transport worth $32,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marten Transport by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 4.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 20,863 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Marten Transport by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.01. Marten Transport, Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

