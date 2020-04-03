Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.03 Million Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.40% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $33,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 108,706 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 119.52% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $80.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.84 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $32.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

