Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Fox Factory worth $33,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of FOXF opened at $36.15 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

