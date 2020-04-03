Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $33.72 Million Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.67% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $33,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REXR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REXR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 78.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $2,931,081.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,081.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

